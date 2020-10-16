Local fan-favorite chain expanding to Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson-based fast-food favorite is expanding.

Twelve new eegee’s location will open in 2021 – five locations will open in the Valley. Seven more locations will pop up in the Tucson-area.

Restaurants will open in Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale and Gilbert. Gilbert will get two locations.

“We look forward to becoming a part of the Phoenix metroplex, through job creation at our five new restaurants, charitable giving, and of course, our trademark frozen eegees,” said CEO Ron Petty in a news release.

Since 1971, eegee's has grown to two dozen locations throughout Tucson.

The fan-favorite chain was named the Best Fast Food in Arizona by Food and Wine Magazine in 2019.

For more information, visit www.eegees.com.