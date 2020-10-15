World-renowned Café Poca Cosa closes its doors permanently after 36 years

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since the mid-1980s, Café Poca Cosa provided patrons a taste of what Tucson is all about when they made a trip downtown.

From their stylish ambiance to the authentic, always changing Mexican menu, the Davila family captured the hearts of their visitors through their delicious cuisine and making them feel like they are part of the family.

But on Thursday, the owner of the cafe, Suzana Davila announced that the Old Pueblo staple that she and her father opened decades ago will close for good after 36 years of business.

“Clearly, this is not how I imagined my business would culminate. I always envisioned passing the business on to my hard-working children who have been actively involved in the business for many years”, Davila said. “The continued threat of Covid to the restaurant and hospitality industry is ever-present."

According to the restaurant owner, Davila and her family decided to close down the downtown eatery due to the recent impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downtown eatery closed for business in March as part of Gov. Doug Ducey's restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Despite restrictions being loosened in recent months, additional contributors like the business's operational fixed costs, the rising prices of food and produce, and the restrictions of how many people can be served at this time, pushed the owner to make the hard decision to close for good.

"We just do not see a profitable way of continuing," Davila said. "For over 35 years, I have given of my heart and soul to establish my life’s ambition of creating a successful and unique Mexican Restaurant. I humbly began in a small space near Scott and Congress and I believed and was most committed to downtown Tucson before it became the vital urban spot it now resembles. I have been rewarded with many accolades. I have been interviewed for countless local, national and international magazines and featured in many publications. And most important, I have established a loving and devoted customer base literally from throughout the world."

At this time, Davila said the "The Little One", the original location of Café Poca Cosa, will remain open at this time. The owner said the shop at 151 N. Stone Ave. has been able to adapt to the current market by becoming a grab-and-go eatery with limited seating for outdoor dining.

"Regretfully, my life’s work came to a sudden halt in mid-March of this year due to the impact of a world pandemic that did not discriminate even with the most successful of businesses," she said. "I have experienced many months of great anxiety over this matter and as a result, it is with great sadness that I will be permanently closing Café Poca Cosa. I feel incredibly privileged to have been part of our wonderful downtown for all these years, and I would like to thank the people of Tucson for all the goodwill and assistance they have provided over the years.”

Davila was not available to speak with the media at this time.

For more information, visit cafepocacosatucson.com.