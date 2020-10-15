Motorcyclist killed in midtown crash identified by TPD

TUCSON (KVOA) - The motorcyclist who was killed in Tuesday's collision near Tucson Mall was identified by Tucson Police Department Thursday afternoon.

According to TPD, 46-year-old Tyson Herbert Waltke was pronounced dead at the scene after he was reportedly struck by a passenger vehicle at 1 W. Wetmore Rd. near Stone Road.

Officials say prior to the collision, Waltke was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and was observed "weaving in and out of traffic."

The driver of the passenger vehicle pulled over and compiled with the investigation.

A DUI officer also determined that the driver of the passenger vehicle was not impaired at the time of the crash.

TPD said both drivers involved in this incident did not have valid driver's licenses.

According to TPD, Waltke was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No charges or citations have been made at this time.