Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal crash on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 47-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to Friday's fatal crash on the east side after he was released from the hospital Wednesday.

According to Tucson Police Department, Douglas Phillip Bender was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle allegedly struck another head-on at the 8000 block of East Tanque Verde Road near Pantano Road at around 10:20 p.m. that evening.

TPD said prior to the collision, Bender allegedly lost control of his vehicle and drove over a median.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle involved, later identified as 20-year-old Adam Ballerstein, was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD released that night that their detectives determined that excessive speed and impairment were factors in the collision.

After released from the hospital for treatment for the injuries sustained in the incident, Bender was booked into Pima County Jail on second-degree murder and criminal damage charges.

The investigation is on-going.

