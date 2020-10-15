Man arrested in Arivaca shooting that left 2 dead

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody in connection with Thursday's shooting in Arivaca that resulted in the death of two women.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 36-year-old Justin Tyler Grandstaff was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of West Third Street in Arivaca.

PCSD said Grandstaff was located and detained at the Arivaca Border Patrol Checkpoint after detectives allegedly identified the 36-year-old as a suspect in the shooting.

Two women, later identified as 33-year-old Kaycie Mattias and 55-year-old Monica Gilkey, were shot in connection to the incident.

Mattias was pronounced dead at the scene. Gilkey, on the other hand, succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Grandstaff was booked into Pima County Adult Detention Center on two counts of first-degree murder.

The investigation is on-going.

