‘Trump Covid Superspreader’ billboard spotted pointing at location of president’s Des Moines rally

‘Trump Covid Superspreader’ billboard spotted pointing at location of president’s Des Moines rallyNew
DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - People heading to President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines Wednesday are getting what could be considered an alarming message.
A billboard reading "Trump Covid Super-Spreader Event" has an arrow pointing directly to the rally at the Des Moines Airport.
The billboard was paid for by the bi-partisan non-profit 'Iowa Steering Committee of the Rural America 2020 Campaign.'
The group said packing thousands of Iowans into a hanger a week after Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 is "the height of irresponsibility."
Trump's doctors say he has tested negative since his hospitalization.