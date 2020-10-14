‘Trump Covid Superspreader’ billboard spotted pointing at location of president’s Des Moines rally

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - People heading to President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines Wednesday are getting what could be considered an alarming message.

A billboard reading "Trump Covid Super-Spreader Event" has an arrow pointing directly to the rally at the Des Moines Airport.

The billboard was paid for by the bi-partisan non-profit 'Iowa Steering Committee of the Rural America 2020 Campaign.'

The group said packing thousands of Iowans into a hanger a week after Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 is "the height of irresponsibility."

Trump's doctors say he has tested negative since his hospitalization.