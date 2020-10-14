Police: 2 injured in south side business shooting; suspect sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect.

On Sept. 20, a man allegedly shot two people at Famous Sam's, 2048 E. Irvington Road.

According to Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened just after midnight that day while he was exiting the business.

Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is said to be a Black man with medium build and facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.