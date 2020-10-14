Missouri couple arrested after adopted daughter starves to death

SALEM, Mo. (CNN) - People in Salem, Missouri are honoring a 10-year-old girl authorities say was starved to death.

The girl's adoptive parents, Susan and Randall Abney are accused of killing her.

"It breaks my heart to see that a child, like all these people said, it fell through the cracks," Jimmy Decker said.

"It really gets me," Karen Wallis said.

"Who dropped the ball?" Christina Pierce said. "Why? How do we miss this?"

So many questions in the small community of Salem? So few answers.

"When this community needs something, everyone always comes together and provides it's," Pierce said. "We live in a great community."

It's why dozens of people gathered Tuesday night on the lawn of the county courthouse to remember the short life of 10-year-old Josie Ann Abby.

"Forgive our county or all of us for letting this happen. You know, I don't, never, didn't know her and not know a lot of people didn't know her," Decker said. "But if there's anything as this community could do, we need to do it."

Investigators say the 10-year-old weighed less than 40 pounds, was bruised and was so dehydrated that doctors could not draw blood.

Inside the house where she lived with her adoptive parents, Susan and Randall Abney deputies found a child lock on the refrigerator. Reports say that other food was kept out of the child's reach and that her bedroom, which only contained a mattress and a lamp had a lock on the outside of the door.

Police say Randall and Susan Abney admitted that they were responsible for the girl's condition and claimed they didn't get her to a doctor because they were scared.

Both are now charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

"I just don't see anything but demonic in a person that hurts a child," Wallis said.

People in Salem, demanding justice for a little girl, many didn't even know.

"We've got to set an example. If we don't set an example with these two lunatics, the rest of them is gonna be like, well, I can do this, I can do that," Wallis said. "And what? I'll get 10, 15 years? That don't sit well with me. It shouldn't sit well with anyone else."

"She needs a voice," Pierce said. "She needs somebody to speak for her."

"If there was going to be anything good that comes out of a death of a child, we've got to start somewhere because we don't want this to happen again," Decker said. "Anywhere."

Investigators plan to speak with every child in the foster care system who were ever placed with the Abneys.

Susan and Randall Abney are still in the county jail on $500,000 bond each.

They are due back in court at the end of the month.