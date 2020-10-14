Man arrested after allegedly holding 2 hostage at knifepoint at Sierra Vista apartment

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping incident in Sierra Vista.

According to officials, SVPD received a report about a man reportedly holding his girlfriend hostage at knifepoint in an apartment located in the 1500 block of E. Busby Drive just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

After further investigation, police uncovered that 34-year-old Lloyd Saincois allegedly "held two people against their will in the apartment." The two individuals reportedly suffered superficial knife wounds in connection to the incident.

SVPD was able to make contact Saincois at his apartment and take him into custody.

He was charged with two counts each of domestic violence kidnapping, domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, three counts of domestic violence endangerment, and one count each of threatening/intimidating, domestic violence disorderly conduct, and possession of narcotic drugs.

Police said Saincois also "had a pre-adjudication warrant out of Cochise County for kidnapping involving one of the same victims."

He was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $50,000 bond.