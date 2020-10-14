Election-predicting squirrel pegs President Trump as winner of 2020 election

(WCBD) Pennsylvania may have Punxsutawney Phil to predict the season, but South Carolina has an election-predicting squirrel.

Voters across the country are casting their ballot early in the 2020 Presidential Election, and that’s no different for a squirrel named ChrisChris.

“The Squirrel Vote” puts to the test ChrisChris’ ability to see if he’ll correctly choose the winner of the 2020 election in November.

The way the vote works is that 10 nuts will be placed in two separate bowls that have each candidate’s name attached to it. Whichever one he eats the most hazelnuts out of will be determined the winner.

