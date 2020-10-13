Japanese tourist stranded in Peru given special permission to visit Machu Picchu

A tourist stranded in Peru has finally crossed Machu Picchu off his bucket list.

Jesse Katayama, a Japanese native, arrived in the town of Aguas Calientes in March, where most people begin their journey to the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Although he had a ticket in hand, the site was closed as a result of the pandemic.

Since then, the 26-year-old has been renting a small room in the town.

With help from the ministry of culture and a local tour company, Takayama was given special permission to enter Machu Picchu.

Having the normally crowded site nearly all to himself before returning home to Japan.

Peru plans to soon reopen Machu Picchu to visitors at 30 percent capacity, but an exact date has not been announced.