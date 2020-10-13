Fry’s Food Stores to hold flu shot clinic in Marana

Fry’s Food Stores to hold flu shot clinic in MaranaNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Fry’s Food Stores is hosting a flu shot clinic Friday in Marana.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at 12100 N. Thornydale Road.
The flu shot clinic is open to the public and will offer free flu shots through most insurance plans. Interested participants MUST register online to receive a flu shot at frysfood.com/flu, enter Marana and select the Thornydale and Tangerine location.
What to know:
- Attendees exhibiting any flu-like symptom such as a fever, cough, etc. will not receive a vaccine and will be asked to reschedule in two weeks.
- All flu shot recipients will be required to wear a mask during vaccine administration.
- Flu shot recipients will be asked to remain in a designated location for 15 minutes after vaccine administration to monitor for side effects.
- People age 3 and older are eligible to receive an annual seasonal flu vaccine, with rare exceptions that include those with allergies.