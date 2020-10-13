Fry’s Food Stores to hold flu shot clinic in Marana

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fry’s Food Stores is hosting a flu shot clinic Friday in Marana.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at 12100 N. Thornydale Road.

The flu shot clinic is open to the public and will offer free flu shots through most insurance plans. Interested participants MUST register online to receive a flu shot at frysfood.com/flu, enter Marana and select the Thornydale and Tangerine location.

What to know: