Caught On Camera: Indiana boy takes on home invaders

(WNDU/NBC News) - Police in South Bend, Indiana are asking for the public's help identifying four men involved in a violent home invasion.

Police say the men forced their way into the home on the morning of September 30th after a child answered a knock at the door.

Security video from inside the house shows the men fire several shots, and a young boy attempt to force them back outside by throwing objects and even swinging at the much larger attackers with his fists.

“I think what’s really hard to watch is seeing a little boy in the video trying to defend his home, trying to defend his family. I know people on social media have been calling him brave," says South Bend Police Media Liaison Christine Karsten.

