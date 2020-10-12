Family seeks answers as murder near Menlo Park remains unsolved

TUCSON (KVOA) - "If you've seen something say something. Please! Our family is hurting and we're broken," said Nakia Jackson, as she held back tears.

The body of her brother, Danny Jackson, was discovered on July 8 in an apartment complex just north of Menlo Park.

Tucson Police officers say he was shot multiple times.

"Our hearts are broken. They tore apart our family," Jackson said,

According to the victim's sister, Danny was visiting Tucson from California. Although Jackson has family in the Phoenix area, Nakia says she's still not sure why he was in Tucson.

"That day, I'm sure he was helping someone," she said. "I'm sure that day he did a good deed, and helped someone out," said Nakia. "My mom is not okay. We're not okay. I just would like that person to come forward and have a heart and have a conscious and own up to it, and take responsibility for it."

88-CRIME has circulated flyers with a $27,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer of Danny Jackson.

"No one deserves there loved one to be murdered. That's what we're trying to do - coordinating with 88-CRIME and with the family and with law enforcement to keep the story alive, and hopefully get some closure," Paloma Sainz, from the Tucson group Homicide Survivors, said. "It's part of the journey of hope and healing."

Nakia Jackson had one last plea.

"If you've seen something say something," she said. "Please. Our family is hurting."

The Tucson Police Department says it's still an ongoing investigation. Officers are also looking for the public's help.

Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.