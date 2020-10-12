California GOP acknowledges owning unofficial ballot drop boxes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s Republican Party has acknowledged owning unofficial ballot drop boxes that state election officials say are illegal. California election officials received reports about the boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

On Sunday, the secretary of state issued a memo telling county registrars the boxes are illegal and that ballots must be mailed or brought to official voting locations. State GOP spokesman Hector Barajas said Monday that the party owns the boxes and that he believes the state’s law governing so-called ballot harvesting allows an organization to collect and return groups of ballots.

Democrats have blasted the use of the unofficial boxes and say they fear Republicans could use them to gather and dispose of ballots.