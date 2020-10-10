Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of a 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson family buried their 9-year-old boy Saturday morning after he was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sept. 30.

The service took place at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9 a.m.

The service was a traditional Ukrainian funeral. Eduard Lautaire, was buried at Holy Hope Cemetery.

Edouard, 9, his 10-year-old brother, Maximilien and their mother, Valentina were involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred near Broadway Blvd. and Pantano Rd.

The little boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother was transported with life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with the goal of helping the family during their time of need. To donate, click here.