President Trump to hold first in-person-on-camera interview since infected with COVID-19

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - President Trump is set to do his first in-person on-camera interview since contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical analyst for Fox News, will conduct the interview and medical evaluation, which airs later Friday.

This summer, Dr. Siegel interviewed Trump, who boasted about his cognitive abilities.

During a phone interview since his hospitalization, Trump could be heard repeatedly coughing and catching his breath.

It isn't clear if Trump is virus-free yet.

But he said he wants to hold a campaign rally as early as Saturday.