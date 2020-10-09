President Trump to hold first in-person-on-camera interview since infected with COVID-19

President Trump to hold first in-person-on-camera interview since infected with COVID-19New
WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - President Trump is set to do his first in-person on-camera interview since contracting COVID-19.
Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical analyst for Fox News, will conduct the interview and medical evaluation, which airs later Friday.
This summer, Dr. Siegel interviewed Trump, who boasted about his cognitive abilities.
During a phone interview since his hospitalization, Trump could be heard repeatedly coughing and catching his breath.
It isn't clear if Trump is virus-free yet.
But he said he wants to hold a campaign rally as early as Saturday.