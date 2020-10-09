 Skip to Content

Doc Antle of Tiger King indicted on animal cruelty, wildlife trafficking charges

New
10:09 am Top Stories
MGN_1280x720_00401P00-MOBYE
Netflix

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has been indicted in Virginia on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.

Attorney General Mark Herring said Friday that a months-long investigation found that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and the owner of a roadside zoo in Virginia trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.

Antle owns the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. He also appeared in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders.

Antle's charges Thursday also include conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act. Antle could not immediately be reached for comment.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content