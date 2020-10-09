Doc Antle of Tiger King indicted on animal cruelty, wildlife trafficking charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has been indicted in Virginia on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.

Attorney General Mark Herring said Friday that a months-long investigation found that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and the owner of a roadside zoo in Virginia trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.

Antle owns the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. He also appeared in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders.

Antle's charges Thursday also include conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act. Antle could not immediately be reached for comment.