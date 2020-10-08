Biden flyswatters sell out one night after internet blows up over fly landing on Pence’s head

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The Biden campaign turned a buzzy moment during Wednesday night's vice presidential debate into a fundraising opportunity.

It started selling fly swatters.

This, after a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the debate with Kamala Harris.

It hung out there for more than two minutes -- but it probably felt like an eternity for many viewers.

The Biden campaign seized the moment and began selling "truth over flies" fly swatters for $10 on its website.

It said it "swats away flies and lies."

It was listed as sold out Thursday morning.