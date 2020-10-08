Biden flyswatters sell out one night after internet blows up over fly landing on Pence’s head

Biden flyswatters sell out one night after internet blows up over fly landing on Pence’s headNew
WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The Biden campaign turned a buzzy moment during Wednesday night's vice presidential debate into a fundraising opportunity.
It started selling fly swatters.
This, after a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the debate with Kamala Harris.
It hung out there for more than two minutes -- but it probably felt like an eternity for many viewers.
The Biden campaign seized the moment and began selling "truth over flies" fly swatters for $10 on its website.
It said it "swats away flies and lies."
It was listed as sold out Thursday morning.