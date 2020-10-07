World shares mixed after Trump calls halt to stimulus talks

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - World shares are mixed and US. futures are higher after US President Donald Trump ordered a stop to talks on another round of aid for the economy.

Markets edged up Wednesday in Britain and Hong Kong but fell in Germany and Tokyo.

US futures are up about 0.6% after falling the day before. Hours after his tweets about ending the stimulus talks, Trump appeared to edge back a bit, calling on Congress to send him a “Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks.” Trump's suspension of the talks came after the Federal Reserve urged Congress to come through with more aid.