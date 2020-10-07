Parent: Teacher scolded her son for supporting President Trump

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN/KOMO) - A parent says a public school teacher in Tacoma, Washington scolded her son in class for supporting President Trump.

And since then, the teacher says he's been getting death threats.

"Positive things and role model we should admire," mother, Elsy Kusander said.

It started off as a simple 6th-grade class assignment at Keithly Middle School.

The question on the screen, who is one person you admire and why?

"So my kid said, that he admires President Donald J. Trump," Kusander said.

That's when Elsy Kusander says the teacher shut down her son's virtual chat box and started going off on President Trump in front of the entire class last week.

"That individual has created so much division and hatred between people," Kusander said. "And specifically spoke hatred to many individuals."

Brendan Stanton is the teacher.

"And I don't think is an appropriate example for a role model," Kusander said.

Kusander quickly hit record on her cell phone and captured the tail end of the rant session.

But says she heard enough to know what was going on.

"Why is he using the school platform to impose his views on students?" Kusander said. "They go to school to get educated, but not to get brain washed."

KOMO were unable to reach Mr. Stanton for his side of the story.

But the school district did send us a statement that reads in part:

"we have not placed the teacher on leave. We are in conversation with the family and involved staff members, and all parties are cooperating to reach a solution."

A district spokesperson also says Mr. Stanton is getting death threats.

"I don't agree with cancel culture," Kusander said.

Kusander says she holds nothing personal against Mr. Stanton, and hopes this becomes a teachable moment.

"He admitted he was wrong, he's going to be a better educator," Kusander said. "I don't want nobody to get fired."

Stanton has not been back to the classroom since last week's incident.

A district spokesperson said out of respect for his safety and well-being, they cannot give information about his current work assignment or say when he will return.