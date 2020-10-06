Man charged for assaulting federal officer at Casino of the Sun

TUCSON (KVOA) A man has been charged in connection to the officer-involving shooting that occurred at Casino of the Sun Saturday afternoon.

According to an interim complaint acquired by News 4 Tucson on Tuesday, Richard Guy Wasson was taken into custody after a investigation into an alleged counterfeiting offense reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

The police documents say Pascua Yaqui Police Department were dispatched to the casino located at 7406 S. Camino De Oeste near Los Reales Road after casino employees reported that Wasson was allegedly in possession of counterfeit money.

When the responding officer approached Wasson about the counterfeit money, the 50-year-old reportedly refused to give the officer any form of identification, according to the complaint.

The officer then attempted to detain Wasson and a physical confrontation occurred between the two individuals. The complaint said Wasson reportedly struck the officer during the scuffle.

The confrontation then further escalated when Wasson allegedly "pulled a pistol from his waistband." In response, "the officer pulled his weapon and fired two rounds."

According to the documents, Wasson was not shot in connection to the incident.

Despite no injuries reported in the case, Wasson was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Wasson was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees in the incident.