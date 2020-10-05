Information wanted after 52-year-old dies from life-threatening injuries on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies located an individual with life-threatening injuries in reference to a disturbance call at a southside motel Saturday evening.

According to PCSD, 52-year-old Ramon Miranda Escudero was found with life-threatening injuries at the Siegel Select Extended Stay motel at 4800 East Butterfield Drive near Irvington Road and Interstate 10 at around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance call.

After further investigation, the department determined that the 52-year-old was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with other people at the motel.

PCSD said Escudero was immediately transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials have not yet released if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection to Escudero's death. PCSD has also not released any potential suspects or persons of interest in reference to the case.

However, detectives shared they seek individuals who may have information about the altercation.

Those individuals are advised to call 88-CRIME or 911.