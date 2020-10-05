Appeals court upholds ban on holding migrant kids in hotels before deportation

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court has refused to allow the Trump administration to continue detaining immigrant children in hotel rooms before expelling them under rules adopted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday upheld a lower court’s order that would have required the U.S. to stop using hotels.

Border agencies since March have held more than 600 children in hotel rooms before expelling them from the country without a chance to request asylum or other immigration protections.