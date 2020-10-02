North Carolina family receives death threat over Mexican flag

(WECT) - A New Hanover, North Carolina neighborhood is rallying around a family who received a racist and threatening letter in the mail.

The anonymous letter informed the Zambranos they needed to take down the Mexican flag flying in front of their home.

“When mother f*#@ers like you fly your piece of s*&t Mexican flag, that means war. The 2nd Amendment gives the the [sic] right AND DUTY (with guns) to rid my country of people like you and your family. TAKE THE F*#@ING FLAG DOWN OR FEEL MY WRATH,” the letter demanded.

Jessica Zambrano, a mother of four young children, was rattled, and called the sheriff’s department.

She has an American flag flying alongside the Mexican flag, which have been on display since July.

"I’m American. I was born in Hawaii, raised in North Carolina. And my husband is from Mexico. He moved here when he was around 20. And he is a naturalized citizen now. So we are a Mexican-American family. I just really want my children to know where they come from, what they are, and just to be proud of who they are. And to celebrate both sides of their family,” Zambrano explained.

