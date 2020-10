TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson and El Rio Health will be offering free COVID-19 tests Saturday.

Testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road.

To request a test, call El Rio Health at (520) 670-3909 and schedule an appointment.

No walk-in tests will be conducted.