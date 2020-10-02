Caravan of migrants cross Guatemala despite government threats

RIO DULCE, Guatemala (AP) — Threats from Guatemala’s president to deport migrants who entered the country illegally and the rigors of walking down tropical highways have led dozens of migrants to begin the journey back to Honduras.

But hundreds more continued trudging Friday toward Mexico — and eventually, they hope, the United States.

Guatemala immigration authorities said the migrants had split between two routes with about 700 travelling north to Peten aboard trucks and minibuses and 400 walking and taking buses west toward the capital.

Another 800 were still walking in small groups toward the point where the routes diverge.