Arizona adds 551 new coronavirus cases Friday, 19 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another 551 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state's dashboard on Friday.
Nineteen others lost their lives to the virus, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.
Arizona now reports 219,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,693 known deaths.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
As of Wednesday, 1,773,468 individuals have been tested for the virus in Arizona. Of those that have been processed, 10.3% have come back positive, according to ADHS. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.
- <20: 10
- 20-44: 331
- 45- 54: 400
- 55- 64: 901
- 65+: 4,049
- NULL: 2
- Less than 20 years: 30,019
- 20 - 44: 106,076
- 45- 54: 33,062
- 55-64: 25,311
- 65 and older: 24,913
- UNKNOWN: 382
Symptoms of the coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.