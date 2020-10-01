 Skip to Content

Tucson police: 33-year-old woman missing for more than a year

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:36 am Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police need the public's help finding a missing woman.

Family members say they have not heard from, 33-year-old Talia Wright Sandoval in over a year.

She lived in different areas of Phoenix, Northern and Southern California, and most recently Tucson.

Sandoval's family says they are concerned because she has medical issues. She reportedly left important personal property behind.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Talia Sandoval is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content