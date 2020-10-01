President Trump to speak at rally in Tucson on Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - President Donald Trump is expected to make a visit to the Old Pueblo on Monday for a campaign event.

According to Trump campaign officials, the president is scheduled to stop by Tucson and Flagstaff to speak at two Make America Great Again events in Arizona.

With Arizona expected to be a key battleground state for this upcoming election, Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at Tucson International Airport at 6:30 p.m. Monday with gates opening at 3:30 p.m.

People who wish to attend can register for general admission at events.donaldjtrump.com.

The president will hold a rally in Flagstaff the following day at 6 p.m,. at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport.

The president last stopped in Arizona Sept. 14 for a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable event.