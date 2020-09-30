President Trump concedes human role in climate change

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - At the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged some human blame for climate change.

But scientists said Wednesday that the president still isn’t dealing with the reality of humans' primary role in the crisis.

Trump made the concession under persistent questioning from moderator Chris Wallace on Tuesday night. But he says humans are just one of many agents.

And after six climate questions from Wallace and rival Joe Biden, Trump also failed to rebut science-backed findings that his environmental rollbacks will escalate global warming.