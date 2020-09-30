Pima County: Record number of voters want ballot by mail

TUCSON (KVOA) - A record number of voters want to vote by mail, Pima County Recorder's Office said Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, the office will mail General Election ballots to 472,717 Pima County voters.

The number includes 447,774 voters on the Permanent Early Voter List (PEVL) and 24,943 voters who have requested a ballot by mail for the 2020 General Election.

There are 614,473 registered voters in Pima County -- 12,000 new voters registered in the last two weeks.

The Recorder's Office also sent 3,666 ballots to Pima County residents who are overseas. They say they have received 1,019 voted ballots back from overseas voters.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail for the General Election is Oct. 23.

The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 5. Visit Service Arizona EZ Voter Registration.

Visit kvoa.com/decision2020/ for the latest election coverage.