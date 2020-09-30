OptumRx seeking to fill 60 customer service positions in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you're looking for a job, you have the opportunity to apply Wednesday.

OptumRx is looking to fill more than 60 customer service positions in Tucson.

The company is hosting a virtual job fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Here's the link to the Virtual Job Fair: https://uhg.hr/tucsonjobfair

About the company:

OptumRx specializes in the delivery, clinical management and affordability of prescription medications and consumer health products.