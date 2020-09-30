Gov. Ducey announces plan that aims to equip all DPS troopers with body-cams

TUCSON (KVOA) - All Arizona State Troopers will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras after Gov. Doug Ducey announced a new plan Wednesday that will phase-in the use of this equipment at the agency.

Back in January, the governor called for funding to be set aside to equip Arizona Department of Public Safety officers with body-worn cameras. After the proposal was put aside by lawmakers in order to pass a slimmed-down budget to help counter the economic effects of the COVID-19, the Associated Press reported Thursday that County Attorney Allister Adel called for the lawmakers to require all law enforcement officers to be equipped with body-worn cameras while in the field.

In response, Ducey shared Monday a new plan that will allow private-sector suppliers to provide 150 cameras to state troopers throughout rural and urban areas across the state.

“Today’s announcement is the first step in achieving the important goal of equipping DPS troopers with body-worn cameras," said Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Heston Silbert. "We thank Governor Ducey for his continued and unwavering support for the Department of Public Safety.”

The governor said the body-cam distribution will be sent out in the upcoming months. Ducey said he "plans to work with state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session to secure funding to put a body-worn camera on every trooper."

“Increasing public trust and keeping our state troopers safe are issues on which we can all agree — and we plan to move forward on this good idea,” Ducey said. “With this phased in approach, we can begin equipping state troopers with body-worn cameras while helping ensure the eventual full deployment of this equipment is a success. The men and women who put their lives on the line to keep our highways and communities safe deserve every protection we can give them. I intend to work with the Legislature next session to provide the necessary funding to extend this important effort agency-wide.”

For more information, visit azgovernor.us3.list-manage.com.