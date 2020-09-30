Death toll rises to four in devastating wildfire in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who was hospitalized with severe burns after being evacuated from a Northern California blaze died of his injuries. Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini said Wednesday the man died at a hospital but gave no other information.

Magrini said Monday three other people had died in the blaze that started Sunday in Shasta County and has spread to neighboring Tehama County.

The circumstances of their deaths are not known. More than 1,200 people were evacuated for the Zogg Fire, which has burned more than 72 square miles (nearly 203 square kilometers).