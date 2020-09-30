AP: President Trump’s Proud Boys remark echoes Charlottesville

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to walk back his refusal to outright condemn the far-right Proud Boys during the presidential debate.

But the inflammatory moment was far from the first time that he has failed to denounce white supremacists or has promoted racist ideas.

His initial refusal to criticize the fascist group — instead telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” — drew fierce blowback Wednesday.

Trump dramatically changed his approach in an effort to quell the growing firestorm emerging just weeks before the election.