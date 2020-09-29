Tucsonans share thoughts on Biden, Trump ahead of first presidential debate

TUCSON (KVOA) - President Trump and former Vice President Biden will soon take the stage together at 6 p.m. for the general election campaign’s first presidential campaign.

Pima Community College Professor Erich Saphir tells News 4 Tucson he’ll be watching this first debate closely.

“A lot of people don’t really tune into the or finalize their impressions until they’ve seen the candidates in action, In the same room together, debating it, duking it out,” Saphir said.

Outside the Village Bakehouse, am Oro Valley bakery, four ladies were in their weekly bible study Tuesday.

In this election season, Fay Peceniak and Carolyn Spangler aren’t on the same page when it comes to politics.

Peceniak is a Trump supporter.

Spangler is a Biden supporter.

They say the debate won’t be a difference maker in their minds.

“I have made up my mind a long time ago,” Peceniak said. “I think the debate is going to be, honestly, a joke. I think Trump is going to say things he probably shouldn’t, not real nice and I don’t think Biden is going to be able to respond because I don’t think he’s totally with it anymore.”

“He will bring our country together,” Spangler said. “He’s a smart man. He will bring in experts to help him make decisions. I would like to see him be very confident and speak clearly about his beliefs and not get intimidated.”

The debate will be 90 minutes.

It will be divided into six segments chosen by moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Those segments are:

-The candidates’ records

-The Supreme Court

- COVID-19

- The Economy

- Race and violence in U.S. cities

- The integrity of the election

For information on how to watch the debate, click here.