Body of woman found in desert in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A body of an unidentified woman was found in desert land west of the Walmart Supercenter in Sierra Vista on Monday.

According to SVPD, the department received a report that a body was found northwest of the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Avenida Escuela at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the body had no visible signs of trauma. An autopsy will be performed on the body by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

SVPD says at this time, the body does not appear to be related to a drive-by shooting that occurred Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 520-452-7500.