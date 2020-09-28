UArizona celebrates diversity with ‘cultural logos’

TUCSON (KVOA) – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the University of Arizona has released ‘cultural logos' to celebrate the diversity of the students, staff, and employees.

UArizona created four cultural logos that will be released during specific heritage months throughout the academic year.

“These cultural logos are an extension of the university’s commitment to diversity and were driven by the vision of students, reflecting their connection to their heritage and celebrating vibrant traditions of character, family and community,” the university said in a news release.

Our Hispanic Heritage is a vibrant thread of character, family and community, woven into our being like Wildcats for life. We strive to celebrate the rich heritage of our campus each day. GATOS POR VIDA! https://t.co/sG1ooScigi pic.twitter.com/UMXGG8xY2s — #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) September 15, 2020

To kick off September, the university released its Hispanic Heritage logo.

Cultural logos will be displayed on digital materials and apparel. You can find them by visiting The University of Arizona BookStores.

The Adalberto and Ana Guerrero Student Center is the beneficiary of Hispanic Heritage sales.

This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Meleny Gradillas.