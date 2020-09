TUCSON (KVOA)- New data released on Monday revealed that robberies are on a decline in Pima County.

According to the Tucson Police Department Robbery Unit, robberies dropped down to 24.3 percent compared to around this time last year.

Tucson Police crime activity has been reported with the help of 88-CRIME, Tucson local news and the community.

Data is out! Robberies are down 24.3% from this time last year.

Now that’s partially due to my exceptional robbery detectives but mostly due to 88-crime, local news and our communities partnership. pic.twitter.com/8A4vDZNr0O — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) September 28, 2020

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Ericka Rios.