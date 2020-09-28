Marana teacher becomes first preschool instructor to receive Tucson Value Teachers Excellence Award

TUCSON (KVOA)- A preschool teacher from Marana Unified School District is getting some well deserved praise after she was recently awarded the September Excellence Award by Tucson Values Teachers.

Lindsey Shotwell teaches at Marana Unified School District’s special education preschool, Play and Learn where she has been teaching for the past five years.

She is the first preschool teacher to receive this award as the Tucson Values Teacher program included PreK-12 teachers.

According to the press release, Laura Strickler, a parent of one of her students, nominated Shotwell.

“Lindsey is a wonderful person and the most dedicated teacher. She works with preschool aged students with developmental disabilities and she pours her entire heart into her work," Strickler said. "She builds strong relationships with her students and their families working incredibly hard to provide families the tools they need to prepare for Kindergarten. She has made a huge impact on my life and my family. She has taught me things about my son, and myself and I am forever grateful to her.”

Shotwell is involved more than teaching; she is a curriculum lead and instructional leadership team at Play and Learn as well as a Co-Vice President of Membership for the Southern Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children.

Tucson Values Teachers focuses on Southern Arizona teachers every month which teachers are nominated through the website.

More information about the Teacher Excellence Award can be found by visiting tucsonvaluesteachers.org.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Ericka Rios.