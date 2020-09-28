Man rescued after lost in Tucson Mountain Park barefoot for 2 days

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is currently recovering at the hospital after he reportedly was lost barefoot in the Tucson Mountain Park since Saturday night.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, search and rescue deputies were dispatched to Tucson Mountain Park after they received a report about a man who reportedly has been lost in the park since Saturday evening.

PCSD said a 28-year-old woman reportedly knocked on the door of a residence near 9700 block of West Calle Anaszi at 7 p.m. Sunday to tell the resident to contact emergency officials after she and her fiance got lost in the park after leaving the Gates Pass area in a wash Saturday evening.

The woman said she got separated from her finance after he stopped walking while she continued to look for help.

The man was said to be traveling in the park barefoot.

After multiple agencies were dispatched to the area that evening, PCSD located the 25-year-old man with the department's helicopter around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Search and Rescue Deputies Locate Lost Man https://t.co/7qoBoIJueR pic.twitter.com/26JYG4diaP — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) September 28, 2020

He has since been transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

