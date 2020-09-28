Handmaidens gather in Downtown Tucson to protest Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dressed in blood-red cloaks and white bonnets, "handmaidens" made their way to the streets of Downtown Tucson Monday afternoon. All to make a statement against President Donald Trump's nominee to fill late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat.

Over the weekend, Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by death Ginsburg. Barret is a former Notre Dame law professor and is currently a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

WATCH: Handmaidens gather in downtown in protest to President Trump's selection to replace in the Supreme Court. https://bit.ly/2S9q0uu Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Monday, September 28, 2020

In a news release, organizers of the "Handmaid's Tale" protest said the event represents "the threat to women if this nominee is selected to end the groundbreaking legacy of Justice Ginsburg and turn back the clock on many of the decisions that have protected women across the country".

Earlier this week, Vox fact-checked the rumors that Barret belongs to a religious group that inspired Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Barret is reportedly part of a group known as People of Praise. The Handmaid's Tale was inspired by a different group, "People of Hope", according to Vox.

Barrett said she is “mindful” she would be taking the seat vacated by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is a polar opposite of Ginsburg when it comes to judicial philosophy.

Judge Barret has signed onto several decisions that are sure to be questioned in a possible confirmation fight. They include opinions on issues ranging from abortion to guns to sexual assault on campus to immigration.