Downtown ready to reopen

TUCSON (KVOA) - The doors to Tucson's center will swing open for patrons starting on October 1.

The Downtown Merchant’s Association, in partnership with Downtown Tucson Partnership and the Pima County Health Department, have penciled in Thursday as the grand reopening of businesses in the downtown core.

In reality most merchants including several bars and and eateries have already reopened. Some others like Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market never closed during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Civic leaders are encouraging residents to look for businesses displaying the county's Ready for You emblem in their windows.

Businesses with the "Ready for You" sticker are complying with the safety standards required for a safe reopening (Photo courtesy: Downtown Tucson Partnership)

Pima County Health inspectors say this means the business is complying with the safety standards required for a safe reopening.

Many of these businesses have been awarded grants to assist with the restart. 29 were given the outdoor café grants ($5,000) and 32 downtown rebound grants ($2,000) have been issued.

Johnny Gibson's and Hotel Congress both used the outdoor cafe grants to upgrade their patio seating areas. All dining at the hotel's Cup Cafe will be outside.

Additional dollars for the reopening went into downtown amenities including touchless trash compactors, water filling stations, hand sanitizer stations and the wrapping of 158 street trees in white lights.

