Amenities added to Tucson Parks as COVID-19 cases lower

TUCSON (KVOA) - Most amenities are now open at Tucson-area parks.

The exception right now is basketball courts since it's such a close-contact sport. Otherwise, there are lots of opportunities to get your workout in.

"I've been walking my dog in the park for years and it's sad to see it empty so often now," said Tucsonan Jack Marr, who's a regular visitor of Murrieta Park on the west side.

He's seeing a gradual increase of people heading to the parks now that more COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Another restriction that was eased on Monday, includes the use of exercise equipment stations at parks.

"People can get out and do our fitness circuits and things of that nature," Tim Thomure, Tucson Parks and Recreation acting director said. "We've actually also opened up our next-size-larger ramadas so now our small and medium-size ramadas are open and available for reservation."

However, it's still limited to groups of 10.

Starting on Monday, watering holes such as the one at the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, will also be open by "sign up" appointment only.

"It's really step-by-step, as the community manages the pandemic with when we can open new amenities for the public," said Thomure.

Now, that's a fine idea for park-goers like Mr. Marr. He says, as long as "we use caution and reasonableness. I don't think if someone is coughing and hacking, they should be using the equipment. But, if you're healthy, what's the problem?"

Tucson Parks and Rec officials also want to remind everyone that if you're interested in using public pools for lap-swimming and exercise, to sign up calling this number for reservations at 520-791-5643.