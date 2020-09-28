 Skip to Content

911 lines temporarily down across Pima, Cochise counties

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nine-one-one lines are temporally down according to a released sent out Monday afternoon by Pima County Sheriff's Department reported.

According to PCSD, the 911 lines are down for the entire region.

Shortly after PCSD's announcement, Tucson Police Department shared that its agency is also experiencing issues with its 911 lines.

People who experience an emergency in PCSD's jurisdiction is advised to call 520-351-4900.

People who wish to report an emergency to TPD is advised to call 520-372-8011.

Sierra Vista reported a similar issue earlier Monday afternoon. Sierra Vista Police Department said Cochise County's 911 lines were also down.

People who encounter an emergency in Sierra Vista is advised to call 520-803-3550

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

