911 lines temporarily down across Pima, Cochise counties

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nine-one-one lines are temporally down according to a released sent out Monday afternoon by Pima County Sheriff's Department reported.

According to PCSD, the 911 lines are down for the entire region.

Shortly after PCSD's announcement, Tucson Police Department shared that its agency is also experiencing issues with its 911 lines.

911 services are down in the City of Tucson. If you need to make an emergency call, dial 520-372-8011. We will let you know when 911 is back online. pic.twitter.com/aDfAIX3yDU — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 28, 2020

People who experience an emergency in PCSD's jurisdiction is advised to call 520-351-4900.

People who wish to report an emergency to TPD is advised to call 520-372-8011.

Sierra Vista reported a similar issue earlier Monday afternoon. Sierra Vista Police Department said Cochise County's 911 lines were also down.

Cochise County is experiencing a 911 service disruption countywide that will last for an unknown amount of time. If unable to reach help on 911, please call (520) 803-3550. Only call if there is an emergency. — City of Sierra Vista (@SierraVistaAZ) September 28, 2020

People who encounter an emergency in Sierra Vista is advised to call 520-803-3550