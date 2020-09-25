PCSD seek information about hit-and-run incident that left cyclist with life-threatening injuries

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help them identify a possible suspect in the hit-and-run that occurred on the northeast side on Sept. 2.

At around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, PCSD was dispatched to Sabino Canyon Road between Kolb Road and Summer Set Drive after PCSD received a report that a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area.

PCSD said the vehicle involved in the crash reportedly fled the scene.

On Friday, PCSD shared a release requesting that anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the department by calling 911 or 88-CRIME.

In the release, PCSD did not share an updated on the cyclist's condition.

The hit-and-run victim was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.