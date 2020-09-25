Ohio police capture man days after he escaped custody at court hearing

HILLSBORO, Ohio (CNN) – After three days on the run, authorities in Ohio finally captured a man who escaped police custody during his court hearing.

Nickolaus Garrison was being sentenced on drug charges Tuesday in Highland County.

He was found guilty of aggravated possession of meth.

But moments before his sentencing, the 33-year-old took off with officers right behind him.

One deputy dove head first over a stair railing to try to catch him.

That deputy ended up with a concussion and four broken ribs.

Garrison was found Friday morning at a motel.

He will face more charges for his escape.