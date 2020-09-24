Walmart staffing up for online shopping surge this holiday season



Walmart is getting ready for its Black Friday!

The retailer says it is hiring more than 20,000 seasonal workers.

But these workers will not have positions in their stores.

Walmart says they will be a part of their e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country.

The company expects to see a spike in online shopping this year.

To go with this new change, Walmart is promising an all-new Black Friday experience.

For instance, the company says it will spread traditional Black Friday deals throughout the season.

Usually the deals only last for a few days.

Walmart usually kicks off Black Friday with in-store deals on Thanksgiving.

This year, however, the retailer says all of its locations will be closed on the holiday.