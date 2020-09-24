Arizona sees 566 new virus cases, very low hospital counts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona hospitals continue to get a break from the influx of coronavirus cases that nearly overwhelmed their ability to care for patients early in the summer.

But new case counts are again edging up. Virus counts released Thursday by the state Department of Health Services show 566 new confirmed cases across the state.

That brings the total since the pandemic hit to 215,852. The state announced 34 new deaths, bringing that total to 5,559. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has risen over the past two weeks. That increase may in part be due to the state now counting some “probable” cases.